50% off: Upgrade to a buttery-smooth 27-inch Dell monitor for $130

You spend all day staring at your computer screen, so it's worthwhile to make it a good one—especially with the fantastic deal we found today. Dell is selling a sleek-looking 27-inch 1080p monitor with FreeSync for $130. That's half off the MSRP.

This monitor has a 75Hz refresh rate, which is a little higher than the standard 60Hz. Higher refresh rates allow for a smoother overall picture, especially when paired with FreeSync, which is built-in to this monitor. With a compatible graphics card, you'll end up with buttery-smooth gaming visuals free of gnarly stutter and screen tearing.

This is an IPS display with a 4 millisecond response time, and it comes with two HDMI ports. It also has a thin bezel on the top and sides to help keep focus on the display itself.

That's about all there is to this monitor. It doesn't have much in the way of extra features or design points. It's a basic (but attractive) monitor with FreeSync and a slightly higher than average refresh rate. But for $130, that's all it really needs.

If you'd like a higher-powered 1080p display, Amazon is selling a 27-inch Gigabyte monitor with FreeSync, a fast 165Hz refresh rate, and a curved screen for just $210, well below its usual $250.

[Today's deal: Dell 27-inch 1080p gaming monitor for $130.]