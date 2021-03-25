Deal

50% off: Upgrade to a buttery-smooth 27-inch Dell monitor for $130

Dell is selling a 27-inch 1080p FreeSync gaming monitor for 50 percent off the usual price.

Contributor, PCWorld |

dells2721hn
Dell

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

You spend all day staring at your computer screen, so it's worthwhile to make it a good one—especially with the fantastic deal we found today. Dell is selling a sleek-looking 27-inch 1080p monitor with FreeSync for $130. That's half off the MSRP.

This monitor has a 75Hz refresh rate, which is a little higher than the standard 60Hz. Higher refresh rates allow for a smoother overall picture, especially when paired with FreeSync, which is built-in to this monitor. With a compatible graphics card, you'll end up with buttery-smooth gaming visuals free of gnarly stutter and screen tearing.

This is an IPS display with a 4 millisecond response time, and it comes with two HDMI ports. It also has a thin bezel on the top and sides to help keep focus on the display itself.

That's about all there is to this monitor. It doesn't have much in the way of extra features or design points. It's a basic (but attractive) monitor with FreeSync and a slightly higher than average refresh rate. But for $130, that's all it really needs.

If you'd like a higher-powered 1080p display, Amazon is selling a 27-inch Gigabyte monitor with FreeSync, a fast 165Hz refresh rate, and a curved screen for just $210, well below its usual $250.

[Today's deal: Dell 27-inch 1080p gaming monitor for $130.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes