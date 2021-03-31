Deal

Save $50 on Nike's Apple Watch and get 6 free months of Apple Fitness+

Best Buy is taking $50 off the Apple Watch Nike Series 6 and offering half a year of Apple Fitness+ to boot.

If you’re an iPhone owner who wants to get fit for summer, Best Buy has tools that can help. The big box retailer just dropped $50 off the Apple Watch Nike Series 6, bringing the 40mm price down to $350 and the 44mm version to $380. On top of that, you get a free six month subscription to Apple Fitness+, the company’s new fitness-focused service that normally costs $10 per month.

We reviewed the Series 6 in October, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The Apple Watch Series 6 isn’t just Apple’s best smartwatch,” we said. “It’s the best one you can find anywhere at any price.”

The Series 6 features a slew of excellent features including an ECG sensor, an always-on altimeter, Apple’s newest optical heart sensor, and a blood-oxygen sensor. It also features native sleep tracking. The implementation isn’t quite as robust as you’ll find on competing devices, but it’s about time Apple added it to the watch. The Apple Watch can also control HomeKit-based smart home gear.

As this is the Nike version of the Apple Watch it comes with a special Nike Sport Band and it has additional Nike watch faces. As for Apple Fitness+, this service offers specialized workouts and the Time to Walk feature.

[Today’s deal: Apple Watch Nike Series 6 40mm for $350 and 44mm for $380 at Best Buy.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
