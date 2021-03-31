It's World Backup Day! Save big on these hard drives and SSDs

March 31 isn’t a day for fools. It’s World Backup Day, and making sure your data is secured is no joke. To make backing up easier, Amazon is throwing a huge sale on internal and external drivesRemove non-product link with some serious savings on large capacity drives. But don’t wait too long. The deals disappear as soon as the clock strikes twelve Pacific time tonight.

We sifted through all the discounts to identify our favorite deals from the sale.

First up we have two Crucial X6 portable SSDs. The 1TB model is $94, down from $130, and the 4TB model is $350 instead of $490, a savings of $140. These drives are relatively new so these steep discounts represent all-time low prices. We reviewed the Crucial X6 just a a few days ago, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars. We found that you could get far faster USB and Thunderbolt drives, but “the X6 offers good performance and good design for the price.” We thought the 4TB version wasn’t worth it at its $490 MSRP, but today at $350 it’s well worth considering.

If you want another internal drive for your desktop PC, the 4TB WD Black 7,200 RPM performance hard drive is $120, down from the usual $150.

Finally, the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Pro is $270, down from $350 and the all-time low. We reviewed the Extreme Pro last February, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. If you need fast external storage this is the one to get.

This trio of killer deals is just the tip of the iceberg though. Be sure to hit the full 24-hour Amazon storage blowout to see all your options, and our guide to the best Windows backup software to see how to put that storage to work.

