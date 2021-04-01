Experience luxurious smoothness with this 144Hz monitor for $150

If you’re looking to improve your day-to-day work and play experience and don’t mind a modestly sized monitor, check out the killer deal over at Amazon today. The online retailer is selling a 23.6-inch 1080p Acer FreeSync display for $150, down from the usual $200. You’ll need to strike quickly though, because the deal ends just before midnight on Thursday evening Pacific time as part of Amazon's daily dealRemove non-product link, which focuses on Acer products today.

The Acer KG241Q features a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1 millisecond response time. That level of smoothness will make games vastly more responsive if your graphics card can keep up, and even mousing around your desktop will feel better. AMD says the monitor’s FreeSync implementation—which synchronizes the refresh rate of the monitor and your GPU to eliminate stuttering and screen tearing—only works up to 75Hz, which isn’t ideal, but even that is faster than a standard display. (Games can run up to 144Hz on this, but FreeSync’s benefits stop once you surpass 75Hz.)

Acer also added its VisionCare Technologies to the display, which reduces flicker and blue light exposure. This is supposed to reduce eye strain and “provide a more comfortable viewing experience.” The monitor comes with 1 DisplayPort and two HDMI connections.

One thing to keep in mind about this display is that it’s a TN monitor. These displays are typically capable of lower response times but narrower viewing angles and less accurate color reproduction compared to IPS screens. Typically, however, only TN panels can reach such screaming-fast speeds, so they’re popular with gamers. If you don’t mind the TN panel—and it sounds like a decent one, given the monitor’s excellent 4.6 star (out of 5) average rating across over 4,5000 user reviews—you can have quite a solid gaming display for under $200.

[Today’s deal: Acer KG241Q for $150 at Amazon.]