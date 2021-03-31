The Full Nerd ep. 172: Core i9-11900K review, Intel's future, Nvidia adds ReBAR

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray dive deep into Intel’s new 11th-gen “Rocket Lake” Core processors and the company’s plans for the future.

The headline of Gordon’s Core i9-11900K review sums it up nicely: Intel’s 14nm farewell tour can’t end soon enough. Rocket Lake chips marry the company’s 10nm Ice Lake architecture to the 14nm process that Intel has stuck with for over half a decade. This slightly unnatural union results in the loss of two cores, leaving the 11900K with just 8 compared to its 10900K predecessor's 10. This makes the 11th-gen chip's performance a bit of a mixed bag versus AMD’s rival Ryzen 5000 processors, and even Intel’s own last-gen flagship, despite various speed and feature improvements.

Brad and Gordon debate whether the Core i9-11900K is worth the $540 Intel is asking for the processor, each bringing distinctive viewpoints to the table.

After that lengthy exchange, we quickly detail Intel’s future manufacturing plans—“tick-tock” is coming back and Intel will make x86 chips for other companies. Cure Keanu Reeves: Whoa. Finally, Brad talks about Nvidia adding the performance-boosting Resizable BAR feature to all GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs, and the tangled mess of hardware and software you’ll need to enable it.

