Turn one port into eight with this discounted Aukey USB-C hub

The successor to our favorite USB-C hub for your laptop or tablet is on sale for 20 percent off today. You can pick-up the Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C hub (model CB-C91) for $32, down from $40 and the all-time low. To get the sale price you have to clip the 20 percent off coupon underneath the price on the product page.

The Aukey CB-C91 features two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0, one USB-C port, one microSD and SD card reader, one HDMI port, and one ethernet port. This thing has a little bit of everything. It also supports power delivery via the USB-C charging port, providing up to 100 watts for other devices. The HDMI port supports up to 4K resolution at 30Hz for a connected display.

The downside? To take full advantage of its features, you need to be connected to a Thunderbolt 3 port, which is why this device is meant for MacBooks and other premium laptops where Thunderbolt is more common.

When it’s not connected to a proper Thunderbolt 3 port, Aukey’s device can still act as a regular USB hub for data transfer and other reasons. You can even use it with smartphones to access data off a thumb drive, though to do that you need a phone with a full-featured USB-C connection.

[Today’s deal: Aukey CB-C91 8-in-1 USB-C hub for $32 on Amazon.]