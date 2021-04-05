Deal

Turn one port into eight with this discounted Aukey USB-C hub

Aukey via Amazon is selling its CB-C91 8-in-1 USB-C hub for $32.

Contributor, PCWorld |

aukeyusbchub
Aukey

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

The successor to our favorite USB-C hub for your laptop or tablet is on sale for 20 percent off today. You can pick-up the Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C hub (model CB-C91) for $32, down from $40 and the all-time low. To get the sale price you have to clip the 20 percent off coupon underneath the price on the product page.

The Aukey CB-C91 features two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0, one USB-C port, one microSD and SD card reader, one HDMI port, and one ethernet port. This thing has a little bit of everything. It also supports power delivery via the USB-C charging port, providing up to 100 watts for other devices. The HDMI port supports up to 4K resolution at 30Hz for a connected display.

The downside? To take full advantage of its features, you need to be connected to a Thunderbolt 3 port, which is why this device is meant for MacBooks and other premium laptops where Thunderbolt is more common.

When it’s not connected to a proper Thunderbolt 3 port, Aukey’s device can still act as a regular USB hub for data transfer and other reasons. You can even use it with smartphones to access data off a thumb drive, though to do that you need a phone with a full-featured USB-C connection.

[Today’s deal: Aukey CB-C91 8-in-1 USB-C hub for $32 on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes