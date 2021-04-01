Beats by Dre's magnificent Powerbeats Pro hit their lowest price yet

If you want a pair of true wireless earbuds that are like AirPods, but even better, don’t miss today’s deal. Amazon is selling the Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earphones for $170, down from $200. That’s the all-time low price that we also saw in January.

We reviewed these earbuds nearly two years ago, giving them an outstanding 4.5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “More than just AirPods for athletes, the Powerbeats Pro feature better sound quality and much longer battery life,” we said.

These headphones rock the same Apple H1 chip and sensors that are in the second generation AirPods (Apple owns Beats). That means they offer similar features, including easy pairing and summoning Siri with a voice command.

These earbuds are supposed to provide up to 9 hours of listening time, or up to 24 with the included charging case at full strength. If you’re pressed for time you can also get an hour and a half of play time from just five minutes in the charging case. These earbuds also have on-ear controls for full volume and track control.

If you have an Android phone they’ll work with that platform, but just operate like any other (high quality) Bluetooth earbuds, without any of their special H1-flavored features.

[Today’s deal: Beats Powerbeats Pro for $170 on Amazon.]