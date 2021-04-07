Deal

This LG 27-inch high-refresh HDR gaming monitor is $100 off today

Level up to a 27-inch LG 1080p display with a 240Hz refresh rate for just $297.

Looking to smooth out your choppy gaming visuals? Then head over to Amazon, where the online retailer is selling a 27-inch LG gaming monitor rocking a 240Hz refresh rate, HDR, and FreeSync for just $297. That's an enticing $100 off the usual price.

The LG 27GN750-B is an IPS display with 1080p resolution and FreeSync, which (according to AMD's site) works all the way up to 240Hz via DisplayPort or HDMI. Not familiar with FreeSync? It allows compatible graphics cards (including AMD Radeon and Nvidia G-Sync cards) to sync refresh rates with the monitor for reduced stutter and screen tearing.

The monitor also supports HDR10 for improved color range, even if the display can't hit the minimum 1,000 nits you need to take full advantage of HDR.

LG added a convenient stand that supports tilt and height adjustments, or you can pivot the monitor for portrait mode. Last but not least, the display's "borderless" design allows for a more immersive visual experience while making it easier to squish two screens together for a dual-monitor experience.

[Today's deal: LG 27-inch 240Hz FreeSync gaming monitor for $297 on Amazon.]

