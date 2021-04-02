The ultra-fast Samsung 980 Pro SSD drops to its all-time low price

If you value fantastically fast performance from your SSDs, but it still guts you to pay full price, then you’ll love today’s deal. Amazon is selling the excellent1TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD for $180. That’s $20 off the most recent price of $200, $50 off the MSRP, and the all-time low for a drive that we absolutely adore.

We reviewed the Samsung 980 Pro in September, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and a covted Editors’ Choice Award. We also named the Samsung 980 Pro the best PCIe 4.0 SSD in our round up of the best SSDs for 2021. “The Samsung 980 Pro is the NVMe SSD you want–if you’re rocking PCIe 4.0,” we said in our review. It’s still a superb drive if you’re running a computer that uses the more common PCIe 3.0 interface, but the price makes it prohibitive compared to competing drives.

Samsung says the 980 Pro can deliver sequential read speeds up to 6,900 megabytes per second. In our tests, the 980 Pro actually blew past those speeds, and sequential write speeds hit 5,188 MB/s. This drive is blazing fast.

If you already have a compatible computer or plan on upgrading to PCIe 4.0 in the coming months, then the 980 Pro is an excellent choice—especially at this price. PCIe 4.0 isn’t just for AMD fans anymore, either, with Intel’s Rocket Lake CPUs now on sale–though you’ll need a solid cooler and a good power supply. Ryzen 3000/5000 owners can also tap into PCIe 4.0’s blisteringly fast speeds.

[Today’s deal: 1TB Samsung Pro SSD for $180 at Amazon.]