Parenting has lots of challenges. Life insurance shouldn't be one

Starting your family is perhaps the most exciting time of your life. It can also be one of the scariest, as there is a whole world of new problems and responsibilities ahead that you've likely never thought about. Life insurance lives in that realm of the unknown. You know that you need a life insurance policy, especially with a family to take care of, but you have no idea where to start.

You aren't alone. According to a recent study, nearly half of all millennials don't have life insurance. The reasoning is relatively simple: it's expensive, time-consuming, and simply not a priority. But life insurance doesn't matter until it does, and no one wants to leave their family in a situation without the protection they need.

Fabric understands the struggle of getting a life insurance policy. Shopping for plans can be a pain, and can feel like you are trying to pigeon-hole yourself into a plan that just doesn't quite fit. Going through the process of getting approved can be equally challenging, with unnecessary medical exams and lots of invasive phone calls. So, Fabric has done away with these pain points and is simply focused on getting you a policy that works for your family.

Using its proprietary life insurance technology, Fabric may be able to approve a policy for you, often without requiring a medical exam or charging the high rates that typically accompany no-exam “guaranteed issue” plans. All you need to do is provide some basic information about your health and lifestyle, and choose the term length and coverage amount that you're looking for. Fabric's system will work to try and approve a policy to your needs, and if you qualify, you'll be able to see exactly what it will cost you, with no surprise fees that will catch you off-guard.

Using Fabric may feel incredibly familiar, even if life insurance feels totally foreign to you. This is because Fabric's modern approach offers a mobile-first experience, with a top-rated app that will take you through the entire insurance process.

No one wants to think about the worst-case scenario happening to them or to their family. With a life insurance plan from Fabric, you'll have one less thing to worry about. You'll simply know that you are covered with a term life policy that will take care of your family.