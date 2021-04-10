Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
This fully customizable e-training platform is just $90 this week

Your customers want consistency. But, if your team members aren’t trained exactly the same across the board, then consistency is exactly what they won’t get. Want to ensure your employees are all on the same page? Then now would be a good time to get the Coassemble Learning Management System, especially since their lifetime subscription package is discounted by over 90 percent.

Coassemble is an award-winning and highly rated web-based training platform that’s perfect for anyone — including businesses — that wants to set up their own in-house education system. You can customize it to match with your branding, you can include your own logo, and add courses on a whim. And, since it’s web-based, your employees can access training modules from anywhere, whether at the office, from home, or on the road via a mobile device. Plus it’ll provide you with stats on their progress, so you’ll know exactly how well it’s working.

If customers don’t receive consistent messaging, there’s a good chance they’ll go elsewhere. Don’t want that to happen? Then try educating your teams with a lifetime subscription to the Coassemble Learning Management System, just $89.99 for a limited time.

 
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission.
