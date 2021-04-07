Save big on Ryzen 9 5950X, 27-inch monitor, and Xbox Game Pass in this killer bundle

If you’ve been on the hunt for a 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X, you may want to eyeball this deal, which gets you at least closer to a normal price.

Antonline.com is bundling a 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X with a 27-inch Lenovo G27Q 1440p panel and three months of Microsoft Xbox Game Pass for $1,178.98Remove non-product link.

That number may not spell “deal” to you, but here’s the math: Yes, the spectacular Ryzen 9 5950X (read our full review) has a list price of $750, but anyone who has tried to buy AMD’s top consumer chip knows that demand has pushed pricing far beyond MSRP, to $1,100 to $1,400 since its introduction. In fact, today that Ryzen 9 5950X is $1,240 on AmazonRemove non-product link.

With the Antonline deal, $1,178.98 buys you the CPU plus a Lenovo G27Q, a 1440p panel with a refresh of 165Hz, which has typically cost about $300 on Amazon. If you subtract $300 plus the $30 you’d pay for three months of Xbox Game Pass PC, the price of the Ryzen 9 5950X works out to about $850.

It may seem kind of crazy to view paying more than the suggested retail price of a CPU as a deal, but that’s the world AMD’s 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X lives in right now.

[Today's deal: 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X with a 27-inch Lenovo G27Q 1440p panel and three months of Microsoft Xbox Game Pass for $1,178.98 on AntonlineRemove non-product link.]