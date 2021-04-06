Deal

Snag a portable power bank for cheap during this 24-hour sale

Amazon has a one-day sale on Tozo power banks.

If you need a good deal on a portable battery, today is your day. Amazon is throwing a one-day sale on Tozo power banks. All power banks are 20 percent off, and while we haven’t reviewed an Tozo products, they enjoy a very high rating among buyers. Plus, Amazon itself handles shipping for these products, which means they are covered by Amazon’s return policy. The sale ends just before midnight on Tuesday evening.

First up we have the Tozo WB1 portable charger for $16, down from $20. This power bank has a 10,000mAH battery that can push out up to 18 watts. The company says this charger packs enough power to juice up the iPhone 11 three times, or the iPhone SE four times. It includes two standard USB ports and one USB-C port for charging devices, and one micro USB for charging the power bank itself.

Next, we have the Tozo PB2 power bank for $24, down from $30 and the all-time low. The PB2 is a 20,000mAh power bank—twice as much as the WB1—that features a digital LCD display for showing the capacity remaining. It has two standard USB ports and one USB-C for devices, and one micro USB for charging the battery itself.

Finally, there’s the Tozo PB3 for $18.39, down from $23. This is another 10,000 mAh power bank, but this time it’s meant to be slimmer and lighter with only one standard USB port, one USB-C port, and a micro USB for charging the battery.

There are a few other power banks as well as a variety of colors available for each model.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on Tozo power banks on Amazon.]

