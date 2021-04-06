Learn More With Rosetta Stone Languages

Learn Rosetta Stone Languages and Save Money

Rosetta Stone is a language learning software to help you learn a wide variety of languages. Whether you are using it in your homeschooling curriculum, learning a new language for travel, or learning to boost your résumé, either way, learning a language does not need to be difficult. Start learning today when you apply our exclusive Rosetta Stone promo code. For a limited time, you can get a Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription for less.

Does Rosetta Stone Work?

With time, patience, dedication, and a Rosetta Stone subscription, you can learn a language from the comfort of your own home. The idea behind Rosetta Stone is the fact you can work on it when you have time, even when you are on the go. You can download the app to learn from anywhere.

What Languages Does Rosetta Stone Offer?

There is a wide variety of languages you can learn to speak, 25 to be exact. Some of the most popular ones include Rosetta Stone Spanish, both for Latin America and Spain, French, Japanese, Italian, German and Korean. However, there are some other languages that would be beneficial to learn as well, including Chinese (Mandarin), Arabic, Russian, Hebrew, and Portuguese. To see a full list of the Rosetta Stone programs, be sure to visit the website.

How Much Does Rosetta Stone Cost?

The prices can vary depending on which package and program you choose. Here is a breakdown of the different subscription plans you can choose from:

7-day free trial available to get a feel for the program before you subscribe

3 Months of one specific language

12 Months with unlimited access and unlimited languages

Lifetime (Best Value!) with unlimited access and unlimited languages

Lifetime Plus with unlimited access for unlimited languages plus 12 months of Unlimited Group Coaching

With the Lifetime Plus plan, you are eligible for the Group Coaching, which is a chance to meet and speak with expert coaches trained in small group coaching sessions. This option gives you first-hand experiences with native speakers. Plus, you can work more closely on perfecting tough grammar and expanding your vocabulary, along with improving your writing and reading skills.