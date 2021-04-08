Score some true wireless earbuds for as little as $12

Spring is here, summer is coming, and people have the urge to get out there and enjoy the weather. If you want to listen to your favorite song or podcast while out and about, head over to Amazon today for a solid deal on true wireless earbuds. There are two different deals we spotted, both of which are surprisingly cheap—and a fraction of what you'd pay for Apple's exorbitant AirPods.

First, a pair of BCMaster BC-T02 true wireless earbuds is just $12—twelve measly dollars!—after applying the coupon code WYQDOWQU. If you've never heard of BCMaster you're not alone, but known brand Aukey told us about this deal and owns the BCMaster name. These earbuds come with a charging case offering a maximum 25 hours of playtime. You'll find touch control on the earbuds, a built-in microphone, and Bluetooth 5.0 capabilities to connect to your phone or smart watch.

And did we mention they're just $12? Truly wild.

If you prefer a pair of affordable buds from the more known brand, Aukey's EP-T28 true wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0 are on sale for $21 after clipping the coupon underneath the price on the product page. That's a sizable 30 percent discount. These earbuds come with a charging case for a total of 25 hours playtime before you have to find an electrical outlet. Both sets of earbuds also offer IPX5 weatherproofing, meaning they can stand-up to sweat and a moderate amount of rain.

Whichever pair strikes your fancy, it's an excellent day to gear up for the warm weather ahead.

[Today's deal: Aukey and BCMaster true wireless earbuds at Amazon.]