Tame your CPU with the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo for $22

Every processor can benefit from lower temperatures, and we just found a great deal on an iconic CPU cooler going for not much more than the cost of a pizza. Amazon is selling the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo CPU cooler for $22 after a $10 mail-in rebate. To get this deal you must buy the cooling fan by Tuesday, April 20 and submit the rebate form by Thursday, May 20.

For years, the Hyper 212 Evo has been one of our favorite picks for solid no-frills CPU cooling. Back in 2017, we said this cooler was a “gem” that delivered “everything you need to keep your processor frosty even under hefty overclocks…Unless you’re limited by an esoteric build or cranking your overclocks to blistering new heights…Just get a Hyper 212 Evo and you’ll be happy.”

Mentioned in this article Intel Core i5-11400 6-core desktop processor See it

This is also a particularly opportune time to go with a Hyper 212 Evo thanks to the release of Intel’s new Rocket Lake CPUs. The Core i5-11600K is now our top pick as the best gaming CPU for most people, and the Core i5-11400F is our runner-up as the best budget gaming CPU. Both can benefit significantly from a solid air cooler like the Hyper 212 Evo, even though the budget chip comes with Intel’s stock cooling solution. As Optimum Tech said in his review of the 11400F, “even a single-tower air cooler will allow you to run the full power and boost clocks that are on offer here.”

Seems well worth the $22, and the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo works just fine with AMD’s temperature-sensitive Ryzen processors, too.

[Today’s deal: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo for $22 after MIR at Amazon.]