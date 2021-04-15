Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Get five lifetime subscriptions to VPN Unlimited, a $995 value, for just $79

Hackers can gain access to virtually any type of network without too much effort, putting your information and identity at risk. But preventing an attack isn’t difficult, nor does it have to be expensive — especially when you have KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, which you can purchase right now for you and four friends for way below the regular value.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is among the best values there is in a VPN service. They offer elite protection against all kinds of cybercrime by encrypting your web traffic so that no one — not hackers, identity thieves, or even government agencies — can intercept it. That means you’ll be able to access the web using any kind of network without risking your personal data. And this offer is especially worthwhile. That’s because you’ll get not one, but five separate lifetime subscriptions with your purchase, so you can protect yourself and give away four to your family or closest friends.

One lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited would normally cost $199. With this special offer, however, you’ll get five subscriptions for just $79, a savings of 92 percent off the MSRP. Plus, by spending $75 today after any returns, we’ll give you $10 in store credit within 14 days that can be used towards a future purchase, so it’s a win/win.

 
