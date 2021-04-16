Learn how to speak Spanish fluently on your phone for just $100

English may still be the most dominant language in the US, but the number of people who primarily speak Spanish is quickly growing. Want to ensure you don’t miss out on social and professional opportunities due to a gap in communication? Then learn how to be conversational with a lifetime subscription to Jumpspeak, offered right now with huge discounts.

Jumpspeak, unlike so many other language learning apps, employs cutting-edge AI technology to turn learners into fluent speakers fast. Instead of having you memorize lines of text and then just expecting you to know how to speak it, this iOS and Android compatible app actually listens to your voice and provides real-time feedback so you’ll know what you’re doing right. And it works, which is why the app has scored an impressive 4.1 out of 5 on Trustpilot and has received critical praise from the likes of Digital Trends and Forbes.

Normally, a lifetime subscription to Jumpspeak would cost $299. Right now, however, you can save $199 off that cost and get it for only $99.99. And, if you spend $75 today (after any returns), you’ll get a $10 credit within 14 days to use on a future purchase. That makes this offer even more unbeatable than it already is.

Jumpspeak Language App: Lifetime Subscription (Spanish) - $99.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change.