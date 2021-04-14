Livestorm makes it easier for companies to improve video communications

Working from home is possible thanks in part to video communication technologies. After all, people still need to connect with others face-to-face to get work done. It only makes sense that companies want to improve the infrastructure underlying their video communication technology since so much of the workday now hinges on any number of streams and video content. And while some businesses have the time and specialized talent to overhaul their infrastructure in-house, most companies do not. That's where Livestorm, a powerful and easy-to-use video communication platform, enters the picture.

This easy-to-use software helps companies of all sizes engage their audience with better video-based communications with a platform that requires no downloads and works on every device. For example, individuals can use Livestorm to set up video meetings, webinars, product demos, online training sessions, and much more in minutes. Livestorm makes it possible to quickly build branded registration pages and invite coworkers to join video events with just a few clicks.

Once registration is complete, joining and participating in video events through Livestorm is equally intuitive. Attendees never need to download Livestorm since it's browser-based, potentially alleviating any concerns someone might have about putting software on their personal mobile or desktop device, and employees can assign roles for themselves to engage with attendees in meaningful ways. Finally, Livestorm empowers companies to get data and insights from their video-based communications more efficiently. Livestorm integrates with 1,000+ apps, including HubSpot and Slack, to make data extraction from video events into their CRMs, marketing automation tools, and more a breeze. You can also use Livestorm API to build or customize your integration's needs.

Video-based communication is essential for continued success in the remote business landscape of 2021 and beyond. Livestorm makes it easier to plan, conduct, and analyze video-based communications — no matter your company's size.