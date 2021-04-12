Save up to $100 on Apple's luxurious new M1 MacBook Air

You’ve been drooling over Apple’s revolutionary M1 MacBook Air for months now, but you still haven’t made the commitment. Good news! Amazon just knocked $100 off the 512GB M1 MacBook Air and $50 off the 256GB model, both of which represent new all-time low prices.

“Apple’s stunning new M1 chip breathes new life into its most affordable laptop, giving it dramatically better performance and battery life along with iPhone and iPad app compatibility,” our sister site Macworld said in their rave review.

The MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch display with 2560-by-1600 resolution at 227 pixels per inch and 400 nits brightness. Of course the centerpiece is the Apple M1 chip. This is an ARM-based 8-core CPU with four “efficiency” cores, a 7-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. Apple also uses what it calls a unified memory architecture. This non-upgradeable RAM helps make the chip and the system faster and more responsive.

As for the individual models on sale, the $949 version has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid state drive. The sale price is available in all three colors including gold, silver, and space gray. The $1149 version has the same 8GB of RAM with double the onboard storage—512GB—but is only available at the lower price in space gray and gold.

[Today’s deal: Apple M1 MacBook Air for $949 (256GB) and $1149 (512GB) at Amazon.]