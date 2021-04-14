A refurbished, fully guaranteed Kindle Paperwhite is $60 less than new

There’s a fantastic deal today on a certified refurbished Kindle Paperwhite, the best e-reader you can buy. Amazon is selling the Paperwhite with 8GB of storage and Wi-Fi only for $70Remove non-product link, which is $40 below the usual refurbished price and $60 off the price for a new device. This is part of Amazon’s larger sale on its certified refurbished devices.

Amazon repairs its refurbished Paperwhites to operate like a brand new device, and they comes with the same one-year limited warranty as a factory fresh model.

The Kindle Paperwhite is an excellent e-reading device and our favorite Kindle for most readers. It’s waterproof with an IPX8 rating, meaning it can be dropped in up to about 6.5 feet of freshwater for an hour without injury. Don’t take it snorkeling, however, as the Paperwhite will only survive in more corrosive seawater for about three minutes in less than a foot of the salty stuff.

It offers a six-inch glare-free display with four front LEDs, making it possible to read in the morning or at night. The battery, as with most Kindles, lasts for weeks on a single charge.

The Kindle Paperwhite’s e-reading experience can’t be beat, and with the wonderful price and full warranty of this refurbished model, there’s little reason to splurge on a new one.

[Today’s deal: Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite for $70 at Amazon.Remove non-product link]