Add 2TB of speedy SSD storage to your computer for just $185

If your laptop or desktop is feeling cramped for space, today’s deal is the perfect fix. Amazon is selling the humongous 2TB Crucial MX500 SSD for just $185. That’s just a dollar higher than the all-time low and an all around excellent price for an SSD that’s been fluctuating between $200 to $225 in recent months.

We haven’t reviewed the Crucial MX500, but Crucial is one of the leading brands for internal PC storage, and we’ve rated other SSDs of theirs very highly. Plus, this SSD averages an Amazon rating of 5 out of 5 stars from nearly 48,000 reviews. In short, the reputation for this 2.5-inch SATA drive is as solid as its storage state.

Crucial says you can expect a sequential read speed of about 560 megabytes per second, and a sequential write of 510 MB/s. That’s a paltry figure compared to the far speedier NVMe M.2 “gumstick” drives that are all the rage now. Still, this drive is a wonderful upgrade option for a laptop that’s still rocking a hard drive, and would provide fast bootup times and snappy application response on any computer. Most people don’t need the blazing-fast transfer times NVMe drives offer; a standard SSD like this offers wonderful everyday performance.

As we haven’t reviewed this drive it’s not a part of our round-up of the best SSDs in 2021. Still, at today’s price I’d humbly suggest that it rivals our pick for the best SSD for most people, the SK Hynix Gold S31, which maxes out at a 1TB model with similar read and write speed claims.

[Today’s deal: 2TB Crucial MX 500 for $185 at Amazon.]