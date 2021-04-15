One of our favorite low-cost laptops is even cheaper today

Is your junker of a laptop putting a crimp in your productivity? Sounds like you’re ready for an upgrade, and today you can do it without spending an arm and a leg. Case in point: this quad-core Tiger Lake-powered Acer Aspire 5Remove non-product link, which rocks souped-up Intel Xe integrated graphics and a roomy 512GB SSD, and it’s on sale at Newegg for an enticing $570, or $50 off.

We’ve given high marks to Acer’s Aspire 5 line in the past. Last fall, I called this Ice Lake-powered Aspire 5 “another winner in a long line of budget-priced workhorses” that can “crank through everyday computing tasks without skipping a beat,” and now Acer is upping the ante with Intel’s newer, faster Tiger Lake chips.

This updated model arrives with a quad-core Core i5-1145G7 Tiger Lake CPU, which should cruise through daily desktop tasks while handily crunching databases and chewing through video encodes. The full-HD 15.6-inch display isn’t a touchscreen, but it’ll still be easy on the eyes while you’re delving into Excel spreadsheets, while Intel’s integrated Xe GPU will grease the wheels for content creators using Adobe Photoshop or Premiere. You also get Wi-Fi 6 support for bleeding-edge wireless routers, a USB-C port for connecting high-speed external storage, and roomy 512GB of solid-stage storage for a modest media library.

The Aspire 5 does skimp a tad with the 8GB of RAM; that’s adequate for multitasking and spamming browser tabs in Chrome, but we wouldn’t have said no to 16GB. And while Aspire 5 laptops boast a sleek, slim look, they’re not exactly featherweight, generally tipping the scales at close to four pounds. Still, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a productivity-minded laptop that packs this much power for the price, and it won’t be on sale for much longer.

[Today’s deal: Acer Aspire 5 Tiger Lake-powered 15.6-inch laptop at Newegg for $570.Remove non-product link]