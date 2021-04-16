This roomy 45-inch gaming desk with RGB lighting is just $140

Sit back and relax with a new gaming desk at its best price yet. Right now you can pick up Aukey’s 45-inch Ergonomic Gaming Desk for $140 after checking the $10 off coupon box underneath the price on the product page. This is the all-time low for this desk, which has only been available for its $180 price before now.

Aukey’s desk features steel supports and T-shape legs for a little added steadiness, as well as adjustable feet. The top has a textured surface, there are also cable grommets and a cable management rack for dealing with all those annoying wires. There's also a headphone hook to keep your gaming headset safely stashed out of the way.

The desk features RGB lighting on the sides with eight modes, because gaming, as well as a handy-dandy cup holder to keep your drinks away from those precious (and water sensitive) peripherals.

If you need a new desk for your marathon gaming sessions this could very well be the one for you. It’s also convenient enough to double as a home office desk during the day—though you may want to turn off all that RGB lighting.

[Today’s deal: Aukey 45-inch ergonomic gaming desk on Amazon.]