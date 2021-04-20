This hardware privacy filter works on all devices and is on sale this Mother’s Day with code

Whether you know it or not, your online activity is being monitored. Want to conceal your identity and keep your web habits hidden? Then purchase the Winston Privacy Filter. And this Mother’s Day is a great time to get it since you’ll save an extra 20 percent off the regular price.

Every internet user needs the Winston Privacy Filter. You just plug the device between your modem and router, and no one will be able to find out who you are or track the websites you’ve visited. That means no more targeted ads based on your search profile, no threats from cyber crime, and no malware either. And it doesn’t just protect your computer. You can also set it up to protect your Smart TV, your kids’ tablets, and even your own phone with the iOS and Android compatible app. It’s vital protection everyone needs, available at a price that’s easy to afford.

Get the Winston Privacy Filter for $143.20 (reg. $199) with code WELOVEMOM.

Winston Privacy Filter - $143.30 with code WELOVEMOM



See Deal

Prices subject to change.