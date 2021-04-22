This 4-hour Git and GitHub master class bundle is just $20 with code for Mother’s Day

Every developer needs familiarity with Git and GitHub. Why? Because Git is a widely used version control system that streamlines development, especially for code that’s either open source or being worked on by teams. And that, of course, covers just about every piece of code out there today. Don’t know Git? Then the Complete Git and GitHub for Beginners Bootcamp Bundle, offered with special savings just in time for Mother’s Day, should be of interest.

The Complete Git and GitHub for Beginners Bootcamp Bundle features three courses that’ll get you up to speed. You’ll learn the basics of Git, discover how to create a repository on GitHub, and find out how knowing both lends itself to the creation of clean and efficient code. Best of all, these courses can be taken really quickly — in as little as four hours — so you won’t have to invest a lot of time in this training. Perfect for busy professionals with little to no free time.

Get The Complete Git and GitHub for Beginners Bootcamp Bundle for just $19.99 (reg $600) with code WELOVEMOM.

The Complete Git and GitHub for Beginners Bootcamp Bundle - $19.99 with code WELOVEMOM



See Deal

Prices subject to change.