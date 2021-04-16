Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 173: Ryzen 5000G APUs look great, Nvidia's GPU crunch continues

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

The Full Nerd
Ryzen 5000G APUs, no RTX 4080 in 2021, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 173   (01:01:50)
Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray discuss long-anticipated AMD Ryzen APUs that you might be able to buy soon, and Nvidia graphics cards that you won’t.

We kick things off with AMD’s Ryzen 5000G processors, the first Ryzen APUs announced in two years. They check a lot of the boxes enthusiasts have been asking for, offering integrated Radeon graphics clocked at up to a blistering 2GHz and as many as eight Ryzen cores—bursting through the former 4-core maximum—but it’s not quite all sunshine. Fast PCIe 4.0 SSDs won’t hit full speeds with these chips, and they’ll be coming to prebuilt systems first before launching in DIY retail form later this year.

After that, we talk about some gloomy news out of Nvidia this week. The company expects its crippling GPU shortage to last the whole year, and we won’t be seeing the RTX 4080 anytime soon either. Brad digs into what that means for the rest of the GeForce graphics lineup in 2021 (and yes, you can still expect to see new GPUs announced).

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 173 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Spotify if you prefer the audio alone. 

You can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We're also on Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd shirts, hoodies, and mousepads. We’ve got Full Nerd hats and beanies, too!

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we'll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd's Discord server. 

Senior editor Brad Chacos covers gaming and graphics for PCWorld, and runs the morning news desk for PCWorld, Macworld, Greenbot, and TechHive.

  
