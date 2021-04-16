The Full Nerd ep. 173: Ryzen 5000G APUs look great, Nvidia's GPU crunch continues

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray discuss long-anticipated AMD Ryzen APUs that you might be able to buy soon, and Nvidia graphics cards that you won’t.

We kick things off with AMD’s Ryzen 5000G processors, the first Ryzen APUs announced in two years. They check a lot of the boxes enthusiasts have been asking for, offering integrated Radeon graphics clocked at up to a blistering 2GHz and as many as eight Ryzen cores—bursting through the former 4-core maximum—but it’s not quite all sunshine. Fast PCIe 4.0 SSDs won’t hit full speeds with these chips, and they’ll be coming to prebuilt systems first before launching in DIY retail form later this year.

After that, we talk about some gloomy news out of Nvidia this week. The company expects its crippling GPU shortage to last the whole year, and we won’t be seeing the RTX 4080 anytime soon either. Brad digs into what that means for the rest of the GeForce graphics lineup in 2021 (and yes, you can still expect to see new GPUs announced).

