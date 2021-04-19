LastPass’s 25% off sale makes it cheap to safeguard your passwords

These days, unique, strong passwords are necessary for safeguarding your online accounts. And the only real way to stay on top of those jumbles of letters, numbers, and special characters while staying sane is a password manager. Fortunately, LastPass—our favorite password manager—is offering 25 percent off its paid plansRemove non-product link right now to make that chore simpler.

This deal makes an already affordable service even cheaper. New subscribers can score LastPass’s Premium plan for individuals at $27 per year (instead of $36), while the Families plan costs just $36 per year (down from $48). Given that the family plan has six seats, you’re paying just $6 per person to get a more robust set of features.

It’s those features that keep LastPass in the top spot among our favorite paid password managers. In contrast to the free version, which got downgraded in March, LastPass Premium and Families accounts can be used across multiple devices (with unlimited sync between them). They also support password sharing, additional methods of two-factor authentication like YubiKeysRemove non-product link and fingerprint readers, emergency access for trusted contacts, up to 1GB of file storage, and monitoring of data breaches and the dark web for any compromised passwords. That last perk is particularly useful, what with data breaches being frequent nowadays—the news from earlier this month about Facebook’s leak of 533 million user profiles is only the latest high profile one.

Don’t wait too long to contemplate this deal though. LastPass’s Earth Day sale ends on April 22nd. As an added perk, signing up for a paid account will also help out the environment, too—every new purchase will result in another tree planted through a partnership with Time for Trees.

[Today’s deal: 25% off LastPass Premium and Families plansRemove non-product link]