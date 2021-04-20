Logitech's superb C920S webcam respects your privacy, and it's 26% off

The successor to our favorite webcam (the Logitech C922) is available at an excellent price right now. Best Buy is selling the Logitech C920S 1080p webcam for $70Remove non-product link–$25 off the MSRP.

We reviewed the non-S version of the C920 giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars. “The Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 really impressed with stellar video and audio,” we said. The C920 and C920S are virtually the same camera. The big difference is that the C920S includes a flip-down privacy shutter and features low-light correction.

As with the C920, the C920S wields a 2 megapixel sensor with a 78-degree field of view. It offers 1080p video capture at 30 frames per second and 720p video capture at 60 frames per second. The C920S can attach to your monitor via the included clip or it can be placed on a tripod.

Before the C922, the C920 was an extremely popular choice for Twitch streamers. The minor upgrades in the C920S make an already-excellent webcam even better, but the features aren’t that different from the C922.

If you need a new webcam for clearer video chat, or if you’re planning on doing some Twitch streaming, the C920S is a solid choice and it’s available at a very good price today.

[Today’s deal: Logitech C920S webcam for $70 at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]