Corsair's luxurious K95 Platinum RGB mechanical keyboard is $80 off

A keyboard we once called the “luxury car of keyboards” is available at a flat-out fantastic price today. Best Buy is selling the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum mechanical gaming keyboard for $120Remove non-product link. That’s $20 to $30 better than elsewhere right now and a whopping $80 off the MSRP.

When we reviewed the Corsair K95 Platinum in 2017 we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. The K95 has been replaced by a keyboard that’s even more premium than this “luxury car” called the K95 XT. Nevertheless, we still love this keyboard, and it still reigns as our top choice as the best ultra-premium gaming keyboard.

“At $200, the K95 RGB Platinum is the most expensive gaming-centric keyboard on the market...[It’s] an absurd luxury...Most of its appeal is purely aesthetic, with some of the best RGB backlighting I’ve seen on any keyboard,” our reviewer said.

At $120, however, this keyboard is an excellent choice. It features Cherry MX Speed switches, which are far more sensitive than other Cherry MX favorites like the Reds or Blues. That’s great for gaming, but may be a little touchy for everyday typing.

The Corsair K95 Platinum also features dedicated media keys, a volume roller, and, as we said, excellent RGB backlighting. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better keyboard, and that goes doubly so at this killer $120 sale price.

[Today’s deal: Corsair K95 Platinum RGB gaming keyboard at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]