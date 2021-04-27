Verizon Fios Internet and TV Services: What should I expect?

Dive into the future of home internet connectivity with Verizon Fios 100% fiber-optic network, where you can get Verizon Fios internet & mobile phone plans, and Verizon Fios TV packages using this next-level technology.

Experience highly reliable connections, ultra fast speeds for both downloading and uploading data, and a larger bandwidth capacity compared to the old copper cables. No more lag and buffering, only uninterrupted content and superior voice clarity over calls, so everyone can work, game, or watch in peace. You can save on bundles and subscriptions on the many offers and Verizon Promo Codes available in our daily updated page, here on PC World.

Planning your next Smart home with these Verizon Fios TV packages

Planning a smart home? Choose what service is right for you. You can get one or all of these services just be sure to look through our coupons page and find the best verizon promo codes for you.

Verizon Fios Internet plans - Starting from $39.99, find the right speed for your needs; 200Mbps, 400Mbps, or Gigabit Connection where Verizon Fios internet speed is showcased that is up to 940/880 Mbps upload and download speed. Verizon Fios TV - Try this service using Fios TV Test Drive Plan and get access to 425+ channels for 60 days, then they will recommend the best plan for you. Other plans include: Your Fios TV, More Fios TV, and The Most Fios TV. Mobile Service - Pick from several unlimited plans like Start, Do More, or Jut Kids, there’s bound to be one that’s right for you. All come with access to 5G Nationwide connectivity and higher plans includes more plan perks.

H3: How to watch live TV on Verizon Fios?

It couldn’t be easier: after you subscribed you will be able to catch your favorite TV series, live sports, and timely news with Fios TV powered by Verizon Fios internet.

H3: Match your Verizon TV subscription plan to Internet offer

You can save more if you mix and match your internet and TV subscription plans so you can get the best of both worlds, with no surcharges, annual contracts, or separate billings. To give you a quick overview, here’s a Verizon Fios: how to watch live tv tutorial:

Choose a Verizon Fios Internet plan

Add on a TV plan to suit your needs

Download the Fios TV App

Depending on your Verizon Fios TV plan, you can now watch or stream your favorite channels from your smart TV, phone, or tablet, anytime.

You can visit our daily updated page with the latest offers and codes. A team of discount experts is taking care to provide all the latest discounts.