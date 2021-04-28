Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is $90 after an utterly absurd $310 discount

The best smartwatch for Android users is available at a jaw-dropping sale price right now. Samsung is selling the 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 for a ludicrous $90,Remove non-product link down from the usual $400 MSRP. You can get the larger 45mm version for an extra $40 ($120 total).

Our U.K. sister site Tech Advisor calls the Galaxy Watch 3 the best choice for Android users. “The Galaxy Watch 3 is among the best smartwatches available at the moment, topped only by the Apple Watch Series 6. The thinner, lighter body and larger display of the Galaxy Watch 3 make for a premium look, and the rotating bezel continues to outshine the competition as the most intuitive way to interact with a smartwatch,” they said.

The Galaxy Watch 3 offers many of the key features you’re looking for in a smartwatch, including automatic workout tracking, sleep and stress monitoring, and heart rate tracking. It’s also rocking VO2 Max, ECG, and SP02 readings for U.S. customers.

One of the hallmarks of Samsungs’s watch design is its traditional circular look with a physical rotating bezel. This feature makes navigating the watch a treat, and it was so popular Samsung even brought a software-based version of the rotating bezel to the lowly Samsung Galaxy Watch Active.

The Galaxy Watch 3 runs on Tizen instead of Google's Wear OS, which means you don’t get the wide availability of apps that you do on competing platforms. Still, there are a small number of mainstream watch apps available, such as Spotify, Strava, Flipboard, Uber, a Philips Hue app, and of course SmartThings.

On its own terms, however, it’s a very good watch and at $90 you won’t find a better deal.

[Today's deal: 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for $90 on Samsung.com.]