Save 50% on Beats Solo Pro, 'the on-ear wireless headphones to beat'

Today is the day to get yourself a solid pair of over-the-ear cans, especially if you own an iPhone. Woot is selling Apple’s Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones for $150Remove non-product link, a whopping half off the MSRP. Woot deals tend not to last, but we spotted this one yesterday and it’s still going. Nevertheless, we wouldn’t expect it to last much past today, so hop on it fast if you’re interested.

We love the Beats Solo Pro, giving them four out of five stars in a review. “Fantastic noise canceling, the H1 chip, and very good sound quality make these the on-ear wireless headphones to beat,” we said, especially for iPhone owners thanks to some special sauce enabled by Apple’s H1 chip.

The Beats Solo Pro feature active noise canceling for keeping out unwanted sounds. It also includes a transparency mode where a certain amount of environmental sounds are filtered through to increase awareness of your surroundings.

The H1 headphone chip is an added bonus for iPhone users. It allows for easier pairing to an iPhone, syncing to other Apple devices via iCloud, and hands-free Siri support. “If you want very good, very simple everyday on-ear headphones to use with your iPhone, the Beats Solo Pro fits the bill nicely,” we said. If you have an Android device, you’ll need to stick to Bluetooth, though they’re a Bluetooth headset with great sound.

You won’t find the Beats Solo Pro going for such a drastic discount very often, and Woot deals tend to sell out quickly. Act fast if you’re interested.

[Today’s deal: Apple Beats Solo Pro for $150 on Woot.Remove non-product link]