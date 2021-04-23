Start gaming in style with $400 off this luxurious Razer Blade laptop

It’s hard not to look at Razer’s luxurious Blade laptops and not be a little bit envious of their sleek design, excellent keyboard, RGB lighting, and solid specs. But today, you can score a Razer Blade 15 at a good price after a deep discount. Amazon is selling a version of the Razer Blade 15 for $1,100 with a Core i7 processor, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, and a blazing-fast display. That’s a massive $400 off the MSRP, and another $200 off the laptop’s recent $1,300 sale price. This is the lowest price it’s ever sold for by far.

We haven’t reviewed this specific notebook, but we generally like the Razer Blade lineup. This PC features a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate. The processor is an Intel “Comet Lake” six-core, twelve thread Core i7-10750H. The GPU is not an RTX model, meaning it lacks more advanced features like real-time ray tracing and Nvidia’s DLSS technology, which require specialized hardware built-i. Nevertheless, pairing the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with a 120Hz 1080p display should provide an excellent triple-A gaming experience.

This configuration of the Razer Blade 15 also includes 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an empty slot for an M.2 “gumstick” SSD. (Our guide to the best SSDs can help you find a good model if you want to expand the storage.) Since this is a Razer laptop, it offers customizable Chroma RGB back lighting for the keyboard, and a CNC anodized aluminum unibody frame.

Overall this is an excellent laptop that looks great and promises fantastic performance, for hundreds less than it usually costs.

[Today’s deal: Razer Blade 15 Base Model for $1,100 on Amazon.]