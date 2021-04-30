Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Get two years of this top rated VPN for just $70 for a limited time

We’re being kind when we say that hackers are annoying. If you’ve ever been victimized, then you probably have some other choice words to describe them. But here’s the thing: You can protect yourself against getting hacked, and it doesn’t have to cost a small fortune either. Especially since you can get two years of Private Internet Access VPN right now at 72 percent off.

Private Internet Access VPN is so highly regarded that CNET declared it one of 2021’s best VPN services. Why? Well, aside from the fact that they prevent hackers from getting access to your information, blocking ads, trackers, and malware, and offering access to a huge array of over 35,000 global servers, they let you protect up to ten devices from one account. For those unfamiliar with the VPN landscape, that’s absolutely huge. It means you can protect your whole family with just one low-priced account, so the value is through the roof.

If you go online without a VPN, then it’s only a matter of time until you get hacked. Why take that chance when protection is so affordable? A two-year subscription to Private Internet Access VPN is normally priced at $258 but, with this limited time offer, you can get it for only $69.95.

 
