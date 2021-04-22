Save $100 on Apple's shockingly potent M1 Mac Mini

Apple’s newly unveiled iMacs might the new hotness with their vibrant color options, but let’s not forget the original M1 desktop offering: the humble Mac Mini. Especially since you can snag this trailblazer at a great price right now. Amazon is selling the 512GB M1 Mac Mini for $799 after an automatic $29.01 discount applied at checkout. That’s $100 off the sticker price, and Amazon sells AppleCare Plus extended warranties just like the Apple itself does.

We reviewed the M1 Mac Mini in November, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The M1 in the new Mac mini provides tremendous performance at a hard-to-beat price,” we said.

The 512GB Mac Mini features a decent amount of storage and 8GB of RAM. That may not seem like a lot, but the M1 Mac works a little differently than other computers. First, these Arm-designed processors are blazing fast despite the modest memory capacity. Plus, Apple’s new unified memory design makes better use of the RAM itself.

The M1 Mac Mini comes with two lightning-quick Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two standard USB ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and Gigabit ethernet.

This is an excellent little desktop PC if you’re open to Macs, and today you can snag it at an excellent discount.

[Today’s deal: Apple M1 Mac Mini with 512GB of storage for $799.]