Keep your phone alive with this 10,000mAh power bank for $13

Amazon is selling the Wemiss 10,000mAh power bank for $12.74 with checkout code.

Summer is coming, and if you’re planning on getting out there to hike, travel, or even just return to full days at the office, you’ll need a way to charge your devices on the go. Amazon is selling Aukey’s Wemiss 10,000mAh USB-C power bank for $12.74, down from $26, after applying the checkout code 2E3VHC5M.

This charger features one mini USB port for charging up the power bank itself. Then there’s one USB-C port and one standard USB port with Quick Charge 3.0 for charging devices. (The USB-C port can also be used to charge the power bank.)

When charging via the USB-C port, the company says you can take an iPhone from 0 to 60 percent in just over half an hour. It has enough juice to power up an iPhone 12 or Samsung’s Galaxy S10 a bit more than twice, and an iPad Mini one time.

The power bank itself is slim at just half an inch thick and a measly 8.5 ounces in weight.

There isn’t much else to this power bank. It doesn’t have a flashlight or anything like that. It simply charges your devices and charges them relatively quickly, and right now it’s available at an excellent price. You can find a few 10,000mAh power banks around $20, but few for a price this low.

[Today’s deal: Wemiss 10,000 mAh power bank for $12.74 on Amazon.]

