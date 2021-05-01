Save 23% off the HP ProBook x360 from the country’s #1 Microsoft Authorized refurbisher

There’s no denying it: Computers are expensive. And especially so for models that are portable. So, if you get a chance to buy a laptop that meets all your needs and saves you money at the same time, such as with this HP ProBook x360 which has been professionally refurbished to like-new condition, then we think that’s a win any way you look at it.

The HP ProBook x360 is a workhorse that’s perfect for students or anyone else that’s constantly on the move. It features an Intel Dual-Core Processor, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, a built-in webcam, Wi-Fi connectivity, and it runs on the reliable Windows 10 operating system. And, since it was brought back to like-new condition by the number one Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher in the US, you can buy with confidence knowing that it’s going to last you a long while.

If you were to buy the HP ProBook x360 brand spanking new, you’d spend about $389. By choosing a refurbished model, you’ll help keep another computer out of the landfill and save 23 percent off the purchase price. In fact, all you’ll pay is just $296.99, which is a pretty incredible deal.

HP ProBook x360 11 G1 EE Touchscreen Convertible Laptop Computer 11.6" LED Display PC, Intel Dual-Core Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 10, HD Webcam, HDMI, Bluetooth, WiFi - $296.99



