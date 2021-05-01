Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Save 23% off the HP ProBook x360 from the country’s #1 Microsoft Authorized refurbisher

There’s no denying it: Computers are expensive. And especially so for models that are portable. So, if you get a chance to buy a laptop that meets all your needs and saves you money at the same time, such as with this HP ProBook x360 which has been professionally refurbished to like-new condition, then we think that’s a win any way you look at it.

The HP ProBook x360 is a workhorse that’s perfect for students or anyone else that’s constantly on the move. It features an Intel Dual-Core Processor, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, a built-in webcam, Wi-Fi connectivity, and it runs on the reliable Windows 10 operating system. And, since it was brought back to like-new condition by the number one Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher in the US, you can buy with confidence knowing that it’s going to last you a long while.

If you were to buy the HP ProBook x360 brand spanking new, you’d spend about $389. By choosing a refurbished model, you’ll help keep another computer out of the landfill and save 23 percent off the purchase price. In fact, all you’ll pay is just $296.99, which is a pretty incredible deal.

 
