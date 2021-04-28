News

The Full Nerd Ep. 174: AMD's mysterious 4700S, Apple's M1 blitz, EVGA's Elite GPU access

Also, it's true: Aliens is superior to Alien.

M1 iMacs & iPad Pro vs PC, 4700S mystery chip, EVGA Elite GPU access, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 174   (01:47:07)
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Alaina Yee, special guest Keith May of WCCFTech, and Adam Patrick Murray discuss Apple’s M1 iMac and iPad, AMD’s mysterious 4700S chip and whether EVGA’s Elite membership for early access to GPU queues is worth it or not.

As annoying as it is, the tech press can’t help but talk about Apple’s M1, which is now coming to the new iMac and iPad Pro. Adam tries his best to bait Gordon into yelling. He doesn’t take the bait—but does discuss his loathing of Apple fanboys.

Keith then talks about the mysterious AMD 4700S that’s recently appeared and why it’s likely the remnants of a new Xbox chip that went bad. Finally, Alaina discusses EVGA’s new Priority Access for Elite club members which might—just might—get you farther closer to a 30-series GPU.

Although fireworks don’t show up in the M1 discussion, Gordon successfully offers compelling evidence to prove that James Cameron’s Aliens is superior to Ridley Scott’s Alien—at least to reasonable people who prefer action, Colonial Marines, and memorable lines to two minute shots of empty space ship corridors or watching a space tug land for 10 minutes.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 174 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Pocket CastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959

