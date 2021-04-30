This jaw-dropping $30 Vegas Pro bundle is overflowing with creator tools

If you’ve always wanted to tell the story of your life in cinematic form but lacked the tools to do it, this is your day. Humble Bundle is offering a truly bonkers deal for Vegas Pro 16 Edit and other software from Magix for just $30. Vegas Pro usually costs hundreds by itself! Even better, a portion of the sales go towards the Stop AAPI Hate charity.

As you might expect, Vegas Pro is only available in the highest tier of the Humble Software Bundle: Vegas Pro - Discover Your Endless Freedom. Here’s a look at what all the pay-what-you-want tiers include.

First up for a measly dollar, you can get Music Maker Score Edition and a $20 voucher code for Producer Planet, a dedicated marketplace for Magix software. Music Maker lets you create a soundtrack using a drag-and-drop interface with no formal music knowledge required.

Moving up the stack to the second tier, paying more than the average (currently $25.55) gets you Magix’s Vegas Movie Studio 16 and Audio Studio 13. Movie Studio 16 is all about taking raw footage from camcorders and phones and turning it into a finished product. Audio Studio 13, meanwhile, is an advanced music editing suite that Magix says is suitable for pros and novices.

That’s already pretty good, but to get the top prize all you have to do is spend an extra $4.45 to get the top tier. Here you get the full version of Vegas Pro 16 Edit, as well as proDAD ReSpeedr and FXhome Enhance Ultra. ReSpeedr creates slow motion scenes, while Enhance Ultra is a plugin pack for adding effects to your videos including chromatic aberration, highpass sharpen, dehaze, diffuse, and lens dirt when you want the camera to be a little smudgy.

This is a jaw-droppingly good deal. If you’ve ever had dreams of turning your powerful gaming rig into a part-time content creation studio, this is the software bundle to get. Don’t miss out.

[Today’s deal: Humble Software Bundle: Vegas Pro - Discover Your Endless Freedom.]