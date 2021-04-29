Deal

Treat your eyes to a big, vibrant 4K monitor for $300

BuyDig is offering a 27-inch LG 4K monitor with FreeSync for $300.

If you’re planning to make the move to 4K for your PC setup, but don’t want to empty your savings account to do it, we’ve found a monitor to make your Ultra HD dreams come true. BuyDig is selling a 27-inch LG 4K display for $300 with the checkout code EKM2. That’s $75 off the price it’s going for without a coupon, and much cheaper than what you’ll find it going for on other retail sites.

This monitor features 3840-by-2160 resolution, and it supports HDR10. That means it features a greater color range than most monitors; with a brightness of 350 nits, however, it’s not quite the same experience you get on TVs with high dynamic range. Nevertheless, that’s a good brightness for a PC display.

This monitor features AMD’s FreeSync technology to eliminate tearing and stuttering when connected to a compatible graphics card. Its image refreshes at 60Hz, meaning it’ll pump out acceptable—but not blazing fast—frame rates. (Then again, you’d need an absolute monster of a graphics card to power 4K gaming at higher refresh rates.) The response time is also on the lower side at 5ms.

Still, for $300 for this monitor is a good deal for both work and play. You can get 4K monitors around this price, but they usually lack FreeSync and HDR support. So think of this as a 4K gaming monitor perfect for budget hunters, or an advanced office monitor if you desire a lot of screen real estate to multitask with.

[Today’s deal: 27-inch 4K LG display with FreeSync for $300 at BuyDig.]

