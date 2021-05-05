Stay on budget this Mother's Day when you shop eBay Certified Refurbished

Mother’s Day is always special, but this one will be the second in a row we’re being asked to keep our distance from others, even with vaccines. While that makes you want to show your appreciation even more, at the same time, so many consumers are still out of jobs as the economy struggles to recover from the pandemic. That’s why this is a perfect time to maximize your dollars and shop Certified Refurbished on eBay with premium brands to get the perfect Mother’s Day gift at an amazing price.

eBay Certified Refurbished is Like New

Certified Refurbished products are always a great deal since they are in such a pristine state that they can be almost indistinguishable from new models. This is because they have been cleaned, refurbished, and inspected by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor. So you get a product that is in like-new condition at significantly reduced prices.

You can also have every bit as much confidence in buying eBay Certified Refurbished products as you do when buying brand new ones. That's because they each come with a 2-year warranty that is backed by Allstate, as well as a Money-Back Guarantee. You get no-hassle returns for a full refund within 30 days.

Mother’s Day is the Perfect Time to Shop Certified Refurbished on eBay

For a limited time, you can get premium products at an even greater discount. Any mother will be thrilled to get brand-name electronics or home goods. And when we say name brands, we mean it. You’ll see products from HP, Bose, KitchenAid, Sony, and much more. Plus, though they are already priced up to 50% off, you can get an extra 15% discount using the Mother's Day coupon.

For instance, maybe your mom's been longing for a robot vacuum (who wouldn’t??). If you didn’t know about eBay’s Certified Refurbished program, you might think it was out of reach, since a new Roomba can run you upwards of $1000. But now you can grab one for $149.99. Air fryers are all the rage these days and for good reason. Help mom stay healthy with the Curtis Stone Dura-Electric 1700-Watt 22L Air Fryer Oven. You can get a Certified Refurbished model for only $89 right now, instead of $299!

If you’d rather brighten up her work life, Chromebooks are a crowd favorite.

Shop eBay Certified Refurbished for Bonus Mother's Day Savings

Shop Certified Refurbished on eBay today for the best value Mother’s Day gifts. There is no minimum that you have to spend in order to use the 15% coupon, and you can actually use it twice to get up to a $100 maximum discount. With deals like these, buying two Mother’s Day gifts might actually be doable, and you’ll be her favorite forever.

Prices subject to change.