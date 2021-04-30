Rock out with killer deals on Bose and Beats wireless headphones

If you're rocking out this weekend, we've found some killer deals to make your audio experience even better by the next time Friday raises its glorious head. Amazon has two excellent deals on excellent over-the-ear headphones: Bose's SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II are $159, while the Beats Studio3 are $199. Both are the all-time low prices on Amazon.

These Bose headphones usually sell for $229, so you're saving $70. They feature the capability to switch between two devices with a button tap. It also includes on-ear controls for playback, and there are dual microphones. Bose says these headphones promise up to 15 hours of play time.

The Beats Studio3, meanwhile, typically sell for $289, giving you a discount of $90 with today's price. We haven't reviewed the Studio3, but they have many of the features that other Beats cans offer. For starters, it's rocking Apple's W1 headphone chip for Siri integration and easy pairing with iPhones. These headphones last up to 22 hours on a charge and feature active noise canceling.

Either pair would be an excellent addition to a home audio lineup, and right now they're both available at their best prices yet.

[Today's deal: Bose's SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II for $159 and Beats Studio3 for $199.]