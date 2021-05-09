Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Discover how to use Microsoft titles like Azure and PowerShell like a pro for just $70

When you think about enterprise-level software, probably just one name comes to mind: Microsoft. That’s because they power more businesses than any other software company today, and they’ve been doing it for decades now. That means it’s a smart idea to have expertise with their most popular titles — like Windows, Azure, and PowerShell — so you can better succeed in a competitive job market.

To that end, The Complete 2021 Microsoft, Windows, and Azure Bundle is a great way to get the hands-on training you’ll need, but in a way that lets you direct your own learning. The package includes 17 courses that show you the finer points of using the Windows operating system, cloud computing with Azure, Microsoft Exchange, and much more. And since it’s all delivered via the web, you can learn when you want to — that makes it ideal for people who have busy schedules and other commitments to work around.

At the end of the day, having expert ability with Microsoft’s lineup of software is a smart idea. And purchasing this bundle is smart too since you can enroll right now for just $69.99, which is thousands less than what you’d pay for the same education from your local college or university.

 
