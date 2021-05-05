Logitech's exceptional G Pro X gaming headset hits an all-time low price

Our runner-up for the best all-around gaming headset is at its best price yet today. Newegg is selling the Logitech G Pro X for $102Remove non-product link after the checkout code 93XQY45 takes $15 off. The price will increase again once the clock strikes midnight, however—this deal only lasts today.

We reviewed the Logitech G Pro X, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “With excellent sound fidelity and a top-tier microphone, it’s easily the best all-around gaming headset on the market,” we said at the time. It has since been replaced by the Hyper X Cloud Alpha as our top all around pick.

Still, this Logitech headset is excellent (and beloved by PCWorld gaming editor Brad Chacos, who personally uses the Logitech G Pro X). It’s rocking a flexible and detachable headset microphone that uses Blue’s vaunted mic technology. These headphones come with 50mm Pro-G drivers, and 7.1 channel and object-based positional surround sound via DTS Headphone:X 2.0.

If you want to adjust the audio to suit your personal tastes you can use Logitech’s G Hub software to save EQ profiles. As far as comfort goes, the headset comes with two choices of pads including leatherette and microfiber, with the latter being our reviewer’s favorite. We also found it took a few days to break-in the headset, but the Logitech G Pro X feels truly comfortable once that’s done.

If you want solid sound, a very good microphone, and an all-around good design, be sure to snag this excellent deal on an exceptional gaming headset before it disappears.

[Today’s deal: Logitech G Pro X for $102 with code 93XQY45 at Newegg.Remove non-product link]