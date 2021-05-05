Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Pay what you want for up to 15 eBooks on Python programming and AI technologies

PCWorld |

sale 234865 article image
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Want a pioneering role in the emerging field of AI development but would rather not go back to college? Well, good news, you don’t necessarily need a degree, and particularly not if you already work in an IT capacity. All you’ll really need is some self-directed learning, like the kind you can get with The Complete AI and Python Development eBook Bundle.

This bundle, which is valued at more than $550, includes lifetime access to as many as fifteen in-depth eBooks, published by Mercury Learning, that introduce readers to AI technologies and their development using the Python programming language. They’ll discover how AI works, the basics of coding with Python, how to use code to create AI models, plus a whole lot more. Best of all, since it’s a Pay What You Want bundle, you get to decide how much it’s worth to you.

Just go to the deal page and check out the average price. If you agree to pay more, then you’ll get the entire 15 eBook package for the amount you enter. If the average is too much, then just agree to spend any lesser amount and you’ll still get the first three books for that figure. In either case, you’ll get a veritable treasure trove of skills training for just pennies on the dollar. But don’t wait too long to jump on this offer, as the average price is expected to rise over time.

 
Pay What You Want: The Complete AI & Python Development eBook Bundle - $15

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes