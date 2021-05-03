Cover your desk with this massive, customizable RGB mouse pad for $11

Deal

We all need a mouse pad, and one with customizable RGB lights lets you make your desk feel more personal. But you know what’s even better than an RGB mouse pad? A gigantic RGB mouse pad—especially when you can get it for less than the cost of a large pizza. Today on Amazon you can pick-up a 31.5-inch by 11.8-inch RGB gaming mouse for just $11 when you apply the checkout code 3AVIDB2P. That’s down from the usual $18, and a fraction of the $30 to $50 you’d spend on an RGB mouse pad from a major brand.

The mouse pad comes from BZseed, a name we’re not familiar with, but it averages 4.5 out of 5 stars across nearly 1,500 user reviews. This mouse pad features 9 static lights than can brighten and dim, as well as three dynamic RGB lights that can blink at a very fast or slow rate.

There are nine pre-set lighting modes you can choose from, and everything is controlled from a single button, making it plug and play without the need for extra software. That does, however, cut down on the customizability. This mouse pad also features an anti-skid surface on the bottom, and it has a water-resistant surface on the top.

The best part, of course, is that this thing is massive it can house your mouse, keyboard, and even a cup of coffee (or two) if you like. If you’re still rocking a tiny mouse pad, the size alone makes BZseed’s mouse pad worth the paltry $11 it’s going for today. RGB lighting is a delicious cherry on top though.

[Today’s deal: BZseed extra large RGB mouse pad for $11 on Amazon.]

