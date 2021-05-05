We love 1More's Stylish True Wireless earbuds, and they're 50% off

Summer is coming and with it comes the urge to jog or go for long hikes. Today's deal lets you take some tunes with you on your summer fitness adventures. 1More is selling its Stylish True Wireless in-ear headphones for $50Remove non-product link, down from the $100 MSRP. The headphones are available in black, green, and pink.

We reviewed the Stylish True Wireless headphones and awarded them with an exceptional four out of five stars. "The 1More Stylish is a fine true wireless in-ear headphone...it sounds excellent, with great imaging and dynamic range as well as accurate, natural reproduction of solo instruments and ensembles. Plus, it offers access to Siri and Google Assistant," we said.

These headphones pack 7mm titanium composite drivers and digital signal processing-based environmental noise cancellation. The Stylish True Wireless earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing with your phone. 1More says you can get up to 6.5 hours of play or talk time per charge, and with the included charging case, that time goes up to 24 hours. It also has on-ear controls for volume or for summoning Siri or Google Assistant.

"At right around $100, the 1More Stylish offers great sound quality for the price," we concluded in our review. At half the usual cost, this is a truly enticing deal.

[Today's deal: 1More Stylish True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $50 at 1More.com.Remove non-product link]