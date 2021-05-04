Celebrate May the Fourth with this highly rated $14 Chewbacca speaker

Heads up Star Wars fans! For May the Fourth your Bluetooth speaker dreams are about to come true. Amazon is selling the Bitty Boomers Star Wars Chewbacca Bluetooth speaker for $14. That's down from the $20 MSRP and the all-time low. The speaker is part of a larger one-day Star Wars saleRemove non-product link that ends at midnight Pacific time on Tuesday.

The Chewbacca Bluetooth speaker is two-inches tall and features the image of everybody's favorite Wookie looking aggressively cute. The speaker rocks Bluetooth 5.0 with a thirty-foot wireless range, and offers up to four hours of playtime on a single charge, according to the company. It also comes with a strap to secure the speaker to a bag or backpack.

If that wasn't enough, you can use this speaker as a selfie remote, and you can pair two of these pint-sized speakers together for more sound. There are other Star Wars speaker options in addition to the Chewbacca, but they are not part of the sale and almost all are at full price. The only exception is a Baby Yoda speaker, which is 30 cents more at $14.29.

There aren't any other tech options available in today's Star Wars-themed saleRemove non-product link, but if you like gear from a galaxy far, far away you'll find some nice deals on t-shirts, Mandalorian Rocket Gauntlet Nerf guns, the core set for Star Wars: Armada, and a lot more.

[Today's deal: Bitty Boomers Chewbacca Bluetooth Speaker for $14 at Amazon.]