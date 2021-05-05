The Full Nerd ep. 175: Ryzen 5900X and leaked GeForce Ti GPUs inspire rare hope

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray dive deep into Ryzen machinations and rumors about “Ti” refreshes for not one, not two, but three of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics cards.

Gordon kicks things off by explaining how AMD’s impossible-to-find Ryzen 9 5900X somehow made Amazon’s top-selling list, and why that inspires hope for future availability—but you won’t be able to run it on an older X370 motherboard. Maybe that’s a good thing though!

After that, Brad digs into rumors and leaks about upcoming “Ti” graphics card launches. Samsung accidentally confirmed the RTX 3050 Ti’s existence, and the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti could be right around the corner as well. Nvidia’s impending GPU mining counterstrike means these new-look GPUs are a big deal even if you’re not on the hunt for a high-end graphics card. We explain why before diving into a bunch of your questions.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 175 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd shirts, hoodies, and mousepads. We’ve got Full Nerd hats and beanies, too!

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!